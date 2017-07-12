Categorized | Community

Burnet High School students attend Rotary leadership program

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet Rotarian Gary Wideman (second from left) drops off Burnet High School students and Interact Club members Ryan Edmondson (center) and Jazmine Castillo (second from right) at the 2017 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program at McKinney Roughs Nature Area outside of Bastrop while two RYLA counselors greet them. The program July 2-7 let students develop their leadership skills. Courtesy photo

BURNET — The Rotary Club of Burnet gave two Burnet High School students an opportunity to develop their leadership skills during a program at McKinney Roughs Nature Park on July 2-7.

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program provides education, training, and experiences for youth with outstanding leadership potential, according to Rotary Club of Burnet officials. The participants must be sophomores or juniors in high school. The chosen must have demonstrated an interest in developing their leadership skills through the RYLA program, shown exemplary qualifications, and achieved high scores in oral interviews.

The Rotary Club of Burnet selected and sponsored Burnet High School students and Interact Club members Jazmine Castillo and Ryan Edmondson for the event, which drew more than 90 Central Texas high school juniors and seniors to the park, located near Bastrop.

RYLA participants received training from successful professionals with an emphasis on leadership, the importance of ethics, and community service.

Rotary officials said students who attend this program often go on to become campus, community, and career leaders.

Youth development is one of Rotary International’s efforts on the global and local stages as well as supporting other programs that address today’s most critical issues, including hunger, the environment, and illiteracy.

