Missing Spicewood man’s body recovered from Pedernales River

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SPICEWOOD — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found dead in the Pedernales River as a 57-year-old Spicewood man.

TCSO responded to a missing person’s report at about 12:30 p.m. July 9 in the 500 block of Nomad in Spicewood along the west side of the river. The man was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. July 8 walking toward a dock on his property, according to a TCSO media release.

TCSO Lake Patrol units searched the area and recovered the man’s body at about 2 p.m. July 9.

The sheriff’s office on July 11 identified the deceased as Randy Hinkle.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of the man’s death. Officials said the report will be finalized in the coming weeks. TCSO detectives are continuing to investigate the death, but department officials said there are no obvious signs of foul play at this point.

editor@thepicayune.com