Rodger Dale Myers of Llano died July 8, 2017

Rodger Dale Myers of Llano, Texas, passed away July 8, 2017, after a long illness. He was a loving husband to Diane Lynn Myers, and a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Lynn Myers; children and grandchildren; mother, Jean Gew; stepsister, Jackie Dahl; sisters and brother; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.


