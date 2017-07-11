LCRA seeking grant applications for community projects

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Hill Country Science Mill and the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department are two of the most recent Highland Lakes benefactors of Lower Colorado River Authority grants, and now the LCRA is putting out the call for more community projects in search of support.

The LCRA is accepting applications for grants up to $50,000 for community projects across the organization’s service area. Applications for the Community Development Partnership Program grants will be accepted until July 31. The applications can be found at lcra.org/cdpp.

“The communities LCRA serves are very important to us,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “It’s an honor to give back to these communities and help fund projects that otherwise might not have been possible. Our goal is to invest in the communities we serve to help them continue to flourish and grow.”

In the last cycle, the LCRA and partner organizations such as Pedernales Electric Cooperative and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative awarded 23 grants totaling more than $508,000.

The LCRA and PEC awarded the Hill Country Science Mill in Johnson City a $25,000 grant for a creekside monitoring station interactive exhibit. The Science Mill is a hands-on facility that introduces kids to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics through a variety of interactive exhibits and programs.

The LCRA also awarded a $24,000 grant to the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department for refill equipment for firefighter air tanks.

Through spring 2017, LCRA and its wholesale electric customers have awarded more than 1,600 community grants worth more than $43 million. When combined with almost $233 million communities raised in matching funds, the program has resulted in a $266 million investment in local communities.

The LCRA and its wholesale electric customers award CDPP grants for projects related to community planning, education, employment, health care, public safety, recreation, training, and volunteer fire departments. Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other nonprofit organizations.

