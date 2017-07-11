Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 5-10, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 5-10, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jimmy Scott Barnhill, 56, of Midland was arrested July 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Damaris A. Perez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 5 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and a capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Damaris A. Perez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Joseph Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of accident involving death. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 46, of Kingsland was arrested July 6 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $17,500 bond.

Joshua Michael Burns, 24, of Bertram was arrested July 6 by BCSO on a SRA-robbery and a violation of bond/protective order. He was released July 8 after posting a $500 bond.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 6 by MFPD on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Donald Ray Holcombe, 22, of Burnet was arrested July 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a capias pro fine-no valid inspection certificate and charges of speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sean Keith Hunter, 31, of Lampasas was arrested July 6 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Chase Sterling Noble, 18, of Spicewood was arrested July 6 by BCSO on a bond revocation-accident involving damage to a vehicle. He was released July 10 with credit for time served.

James Dee Roberson, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 6 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Artavis Lee Shackles, 27, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 6 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid, speeding, operating a vehicle with an expired license plate, and operating a motor vehicle in violation of motor vehicle liability. He was released July 8 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Scott Thompson, 57, of Austin was arrested July 6 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Pete Baladez, 51, of Bertram was arrested July 7 by BCSO on a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and on a charge of interfering with an emergency request for assistance. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Owen Burns, 20, of Bertram was arrested July 7 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Elida Castillo, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Virginia Cleary, 72, of Lampasas was arrested July 7 by BCSO on a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. She was released July 9 on personal recognizance.

Wayne Howard Conine, 53, of Kingsland was arrested July 7 by MFPD on a capias pro fine-no proof of rabies vaccination, capias pro fine-no animal registration, and capias pro fine-animal at large. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Matthew Scott Conners, 29, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BSCO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BDP on a violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Francisco Martinez-Ramos, 56, was arrested July 7 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released July 10 to ICE.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 7 by MFPD on a failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. She was released July 10 after posting a $10,000 bond.

John Ernest Romero, 36, of Kingsville was arrested July 7 by GSPD on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Summer Lea Swann, 46, of Llano was arrested July 7 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Christopher Louis Vega, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Damien Weems, 31, of Jonestown was arrested July 7 by BCSO on a failure to appear-theft of property. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Faith Ann Bentley, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 8 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana. She was released July 10 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Ronald Gene Clayton Jr., 23, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 8 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Brittney Elisa Funderburk, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested July 8 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Rebeca Kadene Hendrix, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 8 by MFPD on a charge of failure to yield right of way and violation of a promise to appear. She was released the same day after posting a$500 bond.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested July 8 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8 by MFPD on a capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. capias pro fine-expired registration, and capias pro fine-assault by contact. He was released July 10 per a judge’s order.

Mariela Mata, 32, of Austin was arrested July 8 by GSPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Erez Eason Sanchez, 23, of Lampasas was arrested July 8 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and false drug test-falsification device. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Rhonda Jo Carthel, 51, of Georgetown was arrested July 9 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kevin Grant Johnson, 49, of Austin was arrested July 9 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

April Sallee Martinez, 36, of Mason was arrested July 9 by an outside agency on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Garret Wade Moore, 33, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by GSPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Salvador Romero-Ponce, 20, was arrested July 9 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ross Lee Shafer, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by BCSO for a violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Espiridion Alejos Yanez, 31, of Bertram was arrested July 9 by BTPD on a capias pro fine-operating an unregistered motor vehicle and a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Manuel Garcia Aguilera, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,750 bond.

Brandon Mitchel Bauer, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 10 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Michael Campos, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Roy Alexander Cavazos, 17, was arrested July 10 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Collin Louis Graeter, 18, of Burnet was arrested July 10 by BCSO on a charge of reckless driving. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jorge Angel Luna, 18, of Austin was arrested July 10 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $27,500 bond.

Jules Michael Martin, 35, of Spicewood was arrested July 10 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Ivan Lee Pineda, 18, of Austin was arrested July 10 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $27,500 bond.

Edgar Portela-Casillas, 18, of Austin was arrested July 10 by BSCO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $27,500 bond.

Walter Reece, 77, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Brittney Ashe Sprinkle, 20, of Kingsland was arrested July 10 by BCSO on a charge of theft by check. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Brian Keith Washington, 32, of Kingsland was arrested July 10 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury and on a charge of harassment. No bond or release information was available.