Johnson City area wildfire 40 percent contained; residents return home

UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management officials stated that the Trails End Road fire had grown to an estimated 359 acres but was 40 percent contained as of 7 p.m. July 11. There are approximately 90 personnel on the scene making up the 41 ground units as well as two aerial units fighting the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is also on site with bulldozer operations to set up a fire containment line.

No structures are in danger, according to officials, and the seven people who voluntarily evacuated from their residences have returned to their homes. Blanco County Emergency Management officials said they are “standing down” sheltering operations. First United Methodist Church of Johnson City had been opened as an emergency shelter earlier in the day.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Multiple agencies are fighting a wildfire north of Johnson City that has led to officials opening an emergency shelter.

The fire is in the area of Trails End Road and Weddle Road off RR 1323. Law enforcement officials have notified people in the area about the blaze. People who have evacuated their homes can go to First United Methodist Church, 105 LBJ Drive in Johnson City.

The fire started the afternoon of July 11. Early reports by officials state a barbecue pit might have triggered the blaze, according to the Blanco County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Officials estimated the fire had expanded to about 50 acres and was moving in a northwest direction from Trails End Road. Travis County STAR Flight and Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support arrived on the scene to support ground crews.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of the area while firefighting operations are underway.

editor@thepicayune.com