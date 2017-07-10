Morris Dave Mosteller, 81, of Llano died July 8, 2017

Morris Dave Mosteller, 81, passed away July 8, 2017, in Llano. He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Bastrop County to Morris Dudley Mosteller and Louise (Hoerster).

Morris was a resident of Llano for 12 years since coming from Austin. He was of the Methodist faith.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 11 at Art East Cemetery in Art with the Rev. Leslie Tomlinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Wright St., Llano, TX 78643.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.