James Dale Fry, 81, of Llano died June 25, 2017

James Dale Fry, safe in the arms of Jesus

Dale Fry went to his eternal reward on June 25, 2017, after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old.

Dale loved Llano and its people. Due to that love for historical Llano, he agitated for the condition of its buildings by listing his concerns in many “Letters to the Editor.” He got a letter saying, “No more letters.” But the city began to restore its downtown and later the paper hired Dale as a reporter! He was off to rewarding new directions.

As a reporter, writer and editor, Dale was loved and well-known in Llano and the Highland Lakes area. He authored the popular book “Goddess of Mystery,” highlighting the statue on the Austin capitol building. The book also details fascinating glimpses of the Texas Hill Country. Dale’s lengthy writing legacy is preserved in the Llano County Historical Museum.

The family is very grateful to Pastors Wes and Barbara Light, who gave so much help, love, and comfort to Dale during his illness.

Dale is survived by two daughters, Lisa Lyn Fry and Angela (husband Ed) Finnegan of Port Lavaca; son, Douglas Dale Fry (wife Karen) and grandson Adam Fry (wife Erica) of Rocky Mount, Virginia; and sister, Mrs. Mary Jean (husband Frank) Scantlin of Sugar Land.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. July 17 at Church Of God with Pastor Ervin Light officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.