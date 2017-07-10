Ilene C. Perkett, 70, of Horseshoe Bay died July 9, 2017

Ilene C. Perkett, 70, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away peacefully July 9, 2017, at her residence and surrounded by her family.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Marvin and Nettie Goldman Weissfeld and the wife of Charles R. Perkett.

A graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Connecticut with a master’s degree in social work, she also attended the Maryland Institute College of Art, Bachelor of Fine Arts Program.

Ilene’s experience in executive leadership of public service organizations positively impacted the cities she inhabited in many ways. She was appointed by the Horseshoe Bay City Council as a member of the Horseshoe Bay Lifestyle Issues Study Committee in 2005. She was co-chair of the Horseshoe Bay POA’s July 4 Family Event in 2008. While residing in Dallas, she was appointed by the Dallas City Council to the City of Dallas Planning and Zoning Commission, on which she served for six years.

During her career, Ilene was executive director of three different nonprofit organizations: Scenic Dallas, the Dallas Women’s Foundation, and the Greater Hartford Arts Council. Also in Hartford, she was a corporator of Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Ilene is remembered with gratitude and deep appreciation for her personal warmth, integrity, strength of character, and enduring curiosity.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck; sister, Bonnie of Baltimore; sister-in-law, Cindy Fair of Meadowlakes; and two stepchildren and nine step-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made to Seton Highland Lakes Hospice.

No services are planned.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.