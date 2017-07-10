DPS team reconstructs pedestrian crosswalk death in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — The Texas Department of Public Safety on July 10 reconstructed the scene of a pedestrian death that happened after a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lakeside Park.

Sixty-year-old Cynthia Lee Young, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, died after she was struck just before 11 p.m. July 4 in the intersection of Yett and Main Streets in Marble Falls.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department report, 33-year-old Thomas Pfeifer Jr. of Cottonwood Shores was driving alone in a 2013 Dodge pickup and struck the victim.

On July 10, Marble Falls police closed streets leading to the intersection for several hours Monday afternoon for the DPS reconstruction.

“The night of the tragedy, our officers made quick measurements from fixed points so that once this diagram is made (by DPS) then the scene can be reconstructed,” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “(DPS officials) have the technology and a program that will draw that intersection exactly to scale.”

Since the incident, police have released more details about the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

According to the report, the pickup was headed east on Yett from Johnson Street. The victim was on the crosswalk on the westside of the intersection, Hanson said.

“(The suspect) hit the victim with the left-front fender,” Hanson said.

Also, the suspect got out of the pickup then got back inside and fled the scene, the report stated.

Pfeifer turned himself in at the Marble Falls Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. July 5 and was booked into the Burnet County Jail at about 4 a.m. that morning.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He was released on a $10,000 surety bond July 5.

