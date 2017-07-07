Timothy James McClain, 51, of Sunrise Beach Village died July 5, 2017

Timothy James McClain, 51, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away July 5, 2017. He was born to Ronald and Earlene (Schoonover) McClain on Nov. 16, 1965, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Tim was the water operations manager for the city of Sunrise Beach Village. He worked his way up the ranks from the Kingsland Municipal Utility District and the Lower Colorado River Authority and served six years as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan.

He had very strong faith in the Lord and was a devout Christian and member of Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church.

Tim enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, playing a good game of pool, praising the Lord at church, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years Patti McClain; sons, Tony McClain of Stephenville and Jayme Wood of Lubbock; daughters, Rachel McClain of College Station and Kathryn Wood of Kingsland; and sisters, Michelle Faulk of North Carolina and Debbie McDonald and Shauna McClain, both of Creston, Iowa. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family also survive him.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. July 8 at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church, 19135 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam, with the Rev. Steve Leftwich officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.