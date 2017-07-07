Anthony Leroy Wooten, 69, died June 23, 2017

Anthony Leroy Wooten was born on March 29, 1948, in Llano, Texas, and grew up in Lone Grove, Texas. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones June 23, 2017.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War at Camp Casey in Korea. He retired as a diesel mechanic then worked for the Kingsland Municipal Utility District with many of his good friends — who said donut day would never be the same when he left.

Tony loved garage sales, fishing, driving back roads to look at wildflowers, tractor pulls, and, most of all, car shows with his beloved wife, Pearl Bilbrey.

He is survived by his wife, Pearl Bilbrey; children, Koen Wooten and wife Sadie, Karmen Robledo and husband Juan, Kristen Tatsch and husband Kris, Angela Clearman and husband Joey, and Glenn Bilbrey and wife Tanya; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Wooten, Carol Mills, Becky Wetenhall, Rachel Mayville, and Brenda Jowers; and brothers, Doug Wooten and Frank Wooten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.P. & Dorothy Wooten.

A celebration of life service is 10 a.m. July 15 at Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 Lillian Dean in Buchanan Dam.

Arrangements by Affordable Burial and Cremation Services.