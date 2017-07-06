Witnesses tell police driver ran stop sign in pedestrian death in Marble Falls

Posted on 06 July 2017. Tags: ,

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with a July 4 incident in Marble Falls. Photo from Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with a July 4 incident in Marble Falls. Photo from Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

MARBLE FALLS — Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to a driver leaving the scene after colliding with a pedestrian after a Fourth of July celebration adjacent to Lakeside Park.

Cynthia Lee Young, 60, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, died after she was struck just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Yett and Main streets in Marble Falls.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department report, 33-year-old Thomas Pfeifer Jr. of Cottonwood Shores was driving the 2013 Dodge pickup that struck Young. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

“The witnesses indicated (Pfeifer) did not stop at a stop sign,” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “We are investigating all aspects of it: Was he intoxicated? Was there any other problem?

Cynthia Lee Young, 60, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, was killed July 4 in Marble Falls after being struck by a pickup driven by Thomas Pfeifer Jr., according to the Marble Falls Police Department. Photo from Comal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Cynthia Lee Young, 60, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, was killed July 4 in Marble Falls after being struck by a pickup driven by Thomas Pfeifer Jr., according to the Marble Falls Police Department. Photo from Comal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

“We don’t have an answer for that right now,” he added.

The report stated the suspect fled the scene in the pickup.

“We were able to identify him through eyewitness information, made contact, and he turned himself in,” Hanson said.

Pfeifer went to the Marble Falls Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. July 5 and was eventually booked into the Burnet County Jail at about 4 a.m. the same day.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison with a conviction.

He was released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond.

After the incident, Young was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, where she was pronounced dead, Hanson said.

She was at the July 4 celebration with her family and local friends, who witnessed the incident, the report stated.

Authorities collected a blood sample from the suspect, which was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Austin.

“We did speak with (Pfeifer). He did make a statement,” Hanson said. “Since the investigation is ongoing, we won’t get into everything that was said.”

connie@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune