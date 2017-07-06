Fire crews to train in buildings to be razed for US 281 Burger King

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

Area first responders will utilize two buildings on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls for training prior to demolition to make room for the construction of a Burger King. Staff photo by Connie Swinney

MARBLE FALLS — Area fire crews will conduct training for several days in mid-July at abandoned buildings set for demolition in the 900 block of U.S. 281, according to officials with Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

The two businesses — formerly a mechanic shop and a re-sale store — are scheduled to be razed to make room for construction of a Burger King.

“This is an excellent opportunity for area fire departments to conduct training for their firefighters in commerical buildings and practice skills that normally require special facilities,” Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander said.

The buildings are located adjacent to one of the busiest intersections in the city, just off RR 1431 West.

Motorists can expect to see fire crews tearing into walls and ceilings in the buildings as well as utilizing fire equipment in simulated emergency scenarios.

Other entities expected to participate in the training are the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, Granite Shoals Fire Rescue and volunteers, and Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue.

In June, multiple agencies participated in training at an abandoned  building in the 2000 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, which has since been demolished to clear the way for construction of a Panda Express.

“They got a lot of rare training opportunities in multiple settings,” Sander said.

