Pedestrian hit by truck and killed July 4 in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A 60-year old Spring Branch woman died after a pickup truck struck her at about 10:50 p.m. July 4 in Marble Falls.

The Marble Falls Police Department reported that Cynthia Lee Young was hit by a 2013 Dodge pickup in the intersection of Yett and Main streets. Witnesses notified first responders who were at the Lakeside Park boat ramp due to the fireworks show.

Young was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Thomas Pfeifer Jr. of Cottonwood Shores, fled the scene, but witnesses identified him to police. Pfeifer later turned himself into the Marble Falls Police Department. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. No bond information was available as of 5 a.m. July 5.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

