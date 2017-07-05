Pedestrian hit by truck and killed July 4 in Marble Falls

Posted on 05 July 2017. Tags: ,

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores

Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Meadowlakes

MARBLE FALLS — A 60-year old Spring Branch woman died after a pickup truck struck her at about 10:50 p.m. July 4 in Marble Falls.

The Marble Falls Police Department reported that Cynthia Lee Young was hit by a 2013 Dodge pickup in the intersection of Yett and Main streets. Witnesses notified first responders who were at the Lakeside Park boat ramp due to the fireworks show.

Young was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Thomas Pfeifer Jr. of Cottonwood Shores, fled the scene, but witnesses identified him to police. Pfeifer later turned himself into the Marble Falls Police Department. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. No bond information was available as of 5 a.m. July 5.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

editor@thepicayune.com


2 Responses to “Pedestrian hit by truck and killed July 4 in Marble Falls”

  1. Doug Goree says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I am not for sure about this, but pedestrians need to stop and look both ways before walking out into traffic. Here in Marble Falls, I constantly have people who just walk out into traffic. When I was a child, we were taught to stop look both ways and if there was no traffic coming to cross the street.
    I think that the law states, that vehicles must yield to pedestrians in a legal crosswalk. I for one will never take the chance and expect a vehicle to yield, no matter what.
    This is sad and a terrible tragedy. My prayers go out to the victim’s family.

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune