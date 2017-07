FROM STAFF REPORTS

ROUND MOUNTAIN — A section of U.S. 281 near the Burnet and Blanco county line has been shut down due to a possible fatal wreck reportedly following a high-speed pursuit.

The wreck happened near the Hofbrau RV Park, which is located 2 miles north of Round Mountain and 9 miles south of Marble Falls. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist with traffic.

More details to come.

