Marble Falls approves several coaching hires with two pending

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School athletic department is hiring several new coaches for the 2017-18 school year.

Two of the hires, however, are pending approval by the Marble Falls Independent School District board of trustees, which meets July 17.

They are Russell Reichenbach, who will be recommended as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach, and Eric Brooks, who will be recommended as an assistant baseball and football coach.

Reichenbach would replace Tim Hulon, who resigned to take a job at Dripping Springs Independent School District.

Other coaches who have been approved as hires are:

• David Turner, who will be the defensive line coach and assistant baseball coach;

• Cory Maxwell as the girls head soccer coach and a wide receivers coach on the football staff;

• Wayne Munger as the assistant girls soccer coach;

• and Rich and Tonya Powers. Rich will be an assistant boys basketball and track coach, while Tonya will be an assistant volleyball and track coach.

Reichenbach coached at Hurst L.D. Bell High School for four years as an assistant before becoming the head coach at Lucas Lovejoy, a spot he held for three years. Former Marble Falls athletics director Matt Green hired Reichenbach at Lovejoy.

Marble Falls interim athletics director and head football coach Mike Birdwell said Reichenbach was the fourth head coach in four years at Lovejoy. Reichenbach guided the Leopards to a 57-48 overall record and the playoffs in 2013, 2014, and 2015

Birdwell was one of Reichenbach’s assistants at Lovejoy when the two worked there for Green. What still stays with the interim athletics director is what the baseball coach told the players: “We’re going to play the right way.”

“He established a winning program for three years,” Birdwell said. “He’ll do a great job. I think our baseball parents are going to be thrilled.”

Brooks, as a pitcher, played Minor League Baseball in the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers organizations from 2012-14 before returning to Texas State University to earn his degree.

Turner arrives from McGregor. Several of the players actually met the coach and his family at their new home and helped unload the moving truck, Birdwell said.

Mustangs assistant baseball coach Scott Johnson remains with the Mustangs, while baseball assistant Jack Brown leaves that program to coach football.

Birdwell said he believes the baseball staff is top-notch.

Maxwell leaves Taylor High School to take over the Lady Mustangs soccer program. He helped open Denton Guyer High School and was the offensive coordinator when Guyer won Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013.

The Munger and his wife return to the area after leaving for Vermont a couple of years ago. Munger has been writing soccer curriculum and leading soccer camps.

Charles Cook, who served as the assistant girls soccer coach, is the new co-offensive coordinator and replaces Ryan Priem, who resigned to go to Llano High School to be on Green’s staff. Cook also will be the head powerlifting coach to replace Ricky Sparks, who resigned to become the defensive line coach at Llano High School.

The other Marble Falls co-offensive coordinator is longtime assistant coach Kerry Graham. Graham takes over for Birdwell, who accepted the position of interim head football coach and athletics director.

“I’m fired up about these hires,” Birdwell said.

