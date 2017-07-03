Llano County Jail bookings for June 27-July 3, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 27-July 3, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James John Benda III, 48, was arrested by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Geren Don Bryant, 27, was arrested June 27 by LCSO for judgment. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Henry Clark, 27, was arrested July 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

James Ashley Click, 33, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Justin Keith Conely, 26, was arrested July 2 by DPS on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Denton, 30, was arrested July 1 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a violation of a protective order-bias/prejudice. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Dykstra, 39, was arrested July 1 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as a motion to withdraw-possession of a controlled substance and a motion to withdraw-resisting search or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Adam Dewayne Floyd, 28, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Robin Renee Fritz, 47, was arrested July 1 by LCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no financial responsibility, and driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 34, was arrested June 28 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Marie Garcia-Rico was arrested July 1 by LCSO on a charge of no valid driver’s license. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Samantha Denee Hawkins, 19, was arrested July 2 by DPS on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

James Lilly, 38, was arrested June 28 by LCSO on a motion to adjudicate-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Rudy Maldonado, 28, was arrested June 28 by LCSO on a commitment order-assault causing bodily injury. He was released July 2 per order.

Amanda Leigh Meager, 36, was arrested July 1 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 35, was arrested June 30 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) on a request to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 26, was arrested July 1 by LPD on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 25, was arrested July 2 by DPS on charges of expired license plates/registration, violation of a promise to appear, and expired driver’s license. She was released the same day after posting bond and paying a fine.

David Waylon Perry, 37, was arrested June 29 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Angel Marie Sandoval, 30, was arrested June 28 by LCSO charges of possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, and driving while license is invalid. She was released July 1 after posting a $1,300 bond.

Stephen Franklin Sheppard, 39, was arrested June 29 by LCSO on a charge of theft of service, capias pro fine-assault causing bodily injury, capias pro fine-illegal burning, and insufficient bond-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

James Lee Simons, 34, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. No bond or release information was available.

Mindy Michelle Smith, 33, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day with a promise to appear.

Anthony Grey Starr, 28, was arrested July 2 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Matthew Clay Taylor, 55, was arrested June 30 by LCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid, rider not secured by safety belt-driver, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting bond and paying a fine.

Joshua Tovar, 21, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Fred Jerome Watson, 22, was arrested July 1 by LCSO on a charge of boating while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Heather Rae White, 42, was arrested June 29 by LCSO on charges of expired license plates and driving while license is invalid and a failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Karen Elaine Wylie, 67, was arrested July 2 by LCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.