James Edward Heath, 82, of Buchanan Dam died June 27, 2017

Dr. James Edward Heath, 82, of Buchanan Dam, Texas passed away June 27, 2017. He was the son of Max Levi Heath Sr. and May Blossom McNutt Heath. He was born May 3, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana.

While still in college, he married high school sweetheart Muriel Maxine Shoemaker on April 2, 1955.

Dr. Heath received his Ph.D in zoology from UCLA. Most of his academic career was spent at the University of Illinois, where he not only taught but did groundbreaking research in the fields of temperature adaptation and neural physiology of animals. He is listed in “Who’s Who in the World.” He was head of the Department of Physiology and Biophysics from 1977-82. He authored over 100 scientific papers and edited more than 50 volumes of scientific journals.

After retiring to Buchanan Dam, he became active in both community affairs and ancestral societies. He was a member of the Friends of the Lakeshore Library and taught boat and water safety classes. He served on the Lake Buchanan Citizens’ Advisory Panel and the Llano County Appraisal District (2008-11). He was president of the Hill Country Bird and Wildflower Society (1998-2000). He served as president multiple times for the Bluebonnet Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and was Texas State President in 2005-06. He also served as president of the Davy Crockett Chapter of the Genealogical Society of the War of 1812 (2001-03). He was Texas State President (2006-08) and National Deputy President General (2009-12). He was re-elected Texas State President last year and was serving at the time of his death.

He was a member of the following scientific and honorary societies: Sigma Xi, National Geographic, American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Physiological Society, and the Ecological Society of America. He was particularly proud to have been named an “Honorary Texan” by both houses of the Texas Legislature and Gov. Rick Perry in 2009.

He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Maxine Heath-Smith (Michael E.), Pamela Diane Heath Diewald (Charles D.), and Jessica Scott Heath Breitbarth, and nine grandchildren, April Audietis (Jon), James Diewald (Melina A.), Heather Smith, Barbara Diewald, Susan Diewald, Charlotte Munoz (Jared M.), Scott Breitbarth, Max Breitbarth, and Thor Breitbarth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Max Heath.

Funeral and celebration of life services are 2 p.m. July 4 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with Donald L. Stone officiating. Refreshments will be served at the Red Barn Community Center, 2395 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

Donations may be sent to: the University of Illinois Foundation, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.

The gift should be for the James E. Heath Award for Excellence in Teaching, Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology.

Donations also may be sent to: The Patriots’ Fund, Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution, Russell Dart, Treasurer, 3315 S. Peach Hollow Circle, Pearland, TX 77584-2039.