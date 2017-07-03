Gaynelle Draper, 84, of Kingsland died June 28, 2017

Gaynelle Draper, 84, of Kingsland passed away June 28, 2017. She was born to William H. and Mary (Floy) Stringer on Dec. 24, 1932, in Big Spring, Texas.

Gay worked in the computer field in data entry and was a member of First Christian Church in Austin. Her hobbies included square dancing, fishing, camping, sewing, and being with family.

She married Jerry Draper on March 19, 1954, in Austin.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry Draper; daughters, Donna Severs, Sheri McMillen, and Dyanne Babin; and grandchildren, Phillip Livingston, Melissa Price, Michelle McMillen, Misty McMillen, Shane McMillen, Amber O’Grady, Tristan Sabrasula, Desiree McMillen, Lindy Braley, Landen Braley, Corey O’Grady, Tyler O’Grady, and Jennifer O’Grady.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. July 3 at Austin Memorial Park in Austin. Maps, contribution suggestions, and an online guest register are at putnamcares.com.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.