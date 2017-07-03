Burnet Little League team in sectionals

The Burnet Little League 10-and-under All-star minor boys baseball team will play in a sectionals tournament July 6 after winning its district tournament two weeks ago by posting a 4-0 record with wins over Boerne, 13-3 and 15-5; Brady, 14-4; and Mason, 9-3. The team includes Cason O’Hair (first row, left), Mason Long, Colt Johnson, Conner Cokendolpher, Macke Calhoun, Calen Taliaferro; Calton Schmidt (second row, left), Jermey Little, Carter Bickett, Levi Ringstaff, Trey Morrow; manager John Morrow (back row, left), head coach Jeff Edmonds, and assistant coach Scott Calhoun. Courtesy photo