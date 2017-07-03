Burnet County Jail bookings for June 28-July 4, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 28-July 4, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Desiree Barrios, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

David Allen Brobeck, 25, of Tow was arrested June 28 by BPD on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day per outside agency.

Bao Huynh, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on bond forfeiture-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment and bond forfeiture-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Steven Hyatt, 18, of Del Rio was arrested June 28 by an outside agency on a charge of credit/debit card abuse. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

George Michael Mastropasqua, 17, was arrested June 28 by BPD on charges of evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Philip Morris, 28, of League City was arrested June 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of driving while license is invalid, displaying an expired license plate, and improper driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Tyler Chase Oshea, 17, of Georgetown was arrested June 28 by BPD on charges of evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance. He was released July 1 after posting a $20,000 bond.

David Joe Pierce II, 42, of San Saba was arrested June 28 by BCSO on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery of a financial instrument. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Levi Franklin Sharpe, 17, of Georgetown was arrested June 28 by BPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released the following day after posting a $44,000 bond.

Danielle Marie Wade, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Brent Louis Worker, 31, of Spicewood was arrested June 28 by BCSO on an SRA-theft of property. He was released June 30 on personal recognizance.

Raymond Blackwood, 51, of El Cajon, California, was arrested June 29 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Rebecca Ellen Blackwood, 53, of El Cajon, California, was arrested June 29 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Noah Sidney Brake, 19, of Big Spring was arrested June 29 by BCSO on a failure to appear-harassment of a public servant and bail jumping/failure to appear as well as charges of assault of a family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Ray Castillo, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by BPD on a charge of open container. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Truett Evan Davis, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Raul Garibo-Sanshez, 34, was arrested June 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Barbara Lee Haley, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 29 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jesus Hernandez Delgado, 21, of Austin was arrested June 29 by BPD on a failure to obtain and Texas driver’s license, a failure to maintain financial responsibility, a charge of displaying a wrong license plate, and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Mary Shavonne Midkiff, 38, of Llano was arrested June 29 by MFPD on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jennifer Leigh Williams, 32, of Bertram was arrested June 29 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid and a motion to adjudicate-theft of property. She was released July 3 after posting bond.

Jimmy Scott Barnhill, 55, of Midland was arrested June 30 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Noah Sidney Brake, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 30 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Lance Aubrey Bruns, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 30 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Jordan Gallardo, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 30 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sean Michael McCracken, 38, of Killeen was arrested June 30 by BCSO on charges of criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Gena Marie Mendoza, 28, of Austin was arrested June 30 by BCSO on a failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Antonio Perez, 59, of San Saba was arrested June 30 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Chelsea Preece, 26, of Florence was arrested June 30 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Eduardo Valente Esponda, 27, of Lancaster was arrested July 1 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a dangerous drugs charge.

Cameron Jermaine Fox, 30, of Killeen was arrested July 1 by BCSO on a failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Amber Lynn Gagne, 22, of Spicewood was arrested July 1 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jesus Alonso Lopez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Thomas Marsters, 37, of Austin was arrested July 1 by BCSO on an indictment-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Travis Levi Pierce, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 1 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Sara Jo Shotts, 22, of Kerrville was arrested July 1 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Gene Torres, 33, of Lampasas was arrested July 1 by DPS on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Leslie Renee Van Pelt, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested July 1 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

John Wesley Varnell, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 1 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Antonio Beltran, 34, was arrested July 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Michael Lee Bethel, 29, of Athens was arrested July 2 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Everado Contreras, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 2 by GSPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released July 4 after posting a $3,500 bond.

Gauencio Costilla-Martinez, 34, was arrested July 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Derek Justin Dawson, 27, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested July 2 by BCSO on charges of speeding and being a Texas resident with an out-of-state driver’s license for more than 90 days. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested July 2 by GSPD on charges of fraud-check and unlawful restraint-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $16,000 bond.

David Rene Garcia, 49, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juan Gonzalez-Perez, 25, was arrested July 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Rafael Jaimes-Estrada, 27, was arrested July 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Guadalupe Navarrete, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 2 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Samuel Ramirez Palacios, 20, of Burnet was arrested July 2 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, disregarding a traffic control device, and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $43,500 bond.

Alejandro Rios, 21, of Hutto was arrested July 2 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Jose Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 28, was arrested July 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

James Michael Saunders, 31, of Austin was arrested July 2 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Donald Dale Blakely, 71, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by BPD on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon on premises that sells alcohol and driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $28,500 bond.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 36, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Makayla Joy Caudle, 20, of Round Mountain was arrested July 3 by MFPD on a charge of speeding and a violation of a promise to appear. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Gaudencio Costilla-Martinez, 33, was arrested July 3 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the same day to ICE.

Casey Jasper Elderkin Jr., 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by MFPD on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Anna Gail Ellis, 28, of Austin was arrested July 3 by MFPD on a charge of fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment and by BCSO on a bond violation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Lee Golden, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by DPS on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 22, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BPD on a capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Wayne Hicks III, 29, of Bertram was arrested July 3 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Tiffany House, 40, of Tow was arrested July 3 by BPD on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Bettina Lorene Jackson, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by DPS on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Alejandro Luna, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by GSPD on a charge of no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Jessie Ray Mungia, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Charles Ott, 47, of San Angelo was arrested July 3 by BCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Robert Wayne Schmalz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Kelly Cureton Slover, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 49, of Burnet was arrested July 4 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Clarence Michael Biddy, 36, of Lampasas was arrested July 4 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a detainer and charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, forgery of government/national government instrument, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Adrian Donald Davis, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 4 by MFPD on a failure to appear-possession/use of inhalant/ingestion of volatile chemical. No bond or release information was available.

Anna Gail Ellis, 28, of Austin was arrested July 4 by BCSO on a failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Devin J. Faulkner, 50, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was arrested July 4 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Joe Tristan Jones, 29, was arrested July 4 by BTPD on a charge of assault by contact-family member. No bond or release information was available.

John Jesse Pesina, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 4 by BPD on a capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Rodolfo Silva Rios, 51, of Bertram was arrested July 4 by BTPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Christina Lynn Rodriguez, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4 by BCSO on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released the following day after posting bond.