Take care outside June 30 as heat index expected to be in the 100s

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert June 30 for much of Central Texas, including the Highland Lakes, because of expected high heat index values.

According to the NWS’s Austin/San Antonio office, residents in south Central Texas, which includes Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties, could experience high temperatures from the mid-90s to near 103 degrees by mid-afternoon Friday. These temperatures combined with high moisture in the air could push the heat indices to the 100- to 110-degree range.

Officials recommend people take extra precautions if they work outside or are spending time outdoors.

“Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, take frequent breaks while working outside, and drink plenty of water,” the NWS advised.

The high temperatures through July 4 are expected to climb into the mid-90s each day, according to the NWS.

