Gregory Kittrell Francis, 66, of Granite Shoals died June 23, 2017

Gregory Kittrell Francis, 66, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away on June 23, 2017. He was born on July 30, 1950, in Crosbyton, Texas, to W.B and Lou Edith Francis and raised in Austin.

Greg enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 and served three years on active duty, half of which was spent overseas in Vietnam, earning him the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea).

Upon leaving the Army in 1971 under honorable conditions, Greg returned home to begin a new life and start a family. His mechanical and electrical skills from the military helped serve as the foundation of an extensive career in system engineering, electronics, and information technology, lending his impressive skills to major companies including Hewlett Packard and Advanced Micro Devices.

He was also an avid multi-instrumentalist and could often be heard playing classic rock on the drums and guitar in his spare time as well as playing in cover bands with friends. He also enjoyed the open road, often riding his motorcycle on beautiful Texas backroads.

Greg is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, two nephews, brother, and sister: Wade Francis and grandchildren Blake, Celeste, and Ava; Wendy Francis-Hill and husband Brian; William Francis and wife Leticia Molis-Francis, and grandson Cameron; sister Haila Francis-Kauffman and husband Bobby; nephew Scott Kauffman and his wife Sarah, and great-nephew Luke; and brother Robert Francis.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choosing.