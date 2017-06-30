Government closures July 3-4

MARBLE FALLS — Since the Fourth of July is a national and state holiday, Highland Lakes residents can expect federal, state, and local offices to be closed on Tuesday, July 4, but there are some offices that will tack on July 3.

Below are some of the closings. If you are heading to a municipal or county office on Monday, July 3, you might want to check and verity if they’re open before you go.

• City of Granite Shoals — Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

• City of Burnet — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Marble Falls — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Llano — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Johnson City — Closing at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3; closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Cottonwood Shore — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Sunrise Beach Village — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• City of Horseshoe Bay — Closed Tuesday, July 4

• Burnet County offices — Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

• Pedernales Electric Cooperative offices — Closed Tuesday, July 4