Police: Several ID theft victims in Johnson City credit card skimmer case

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

JOHNSON CITY — Authorities are investigating a string of identification theft reports as they continue to look for the suspects caught on surveillance installing and removing “skimming” devices from a Johnson City bank ATM machine.

Johnson City police released video of the suspected ID thieves at approximately 6:20 a.m. June 24 at one of the drive-through ATM machines at Johnson City Bank, 102 W. Main.

“He attached a skimming device to the ATM machine. We pulled the camera and discovered what was going on,” Johnson City Police Chief Randy Holland said. “(The thieves) were using their credit card and debit card information. We started getting complaints of people having their identity stolen. There’s going to be several victims.”

A “skimmer” or “card reader” is a device attached in a stealth manner to an ATM or other automatic pay device that thieves install to collect financial data from victims.

Bank officials first detected the issue when a teller noticed a glue-like substance on the machine, Holland said.

Investigators then assisted them in the removal of the device at about 2:40 p.m. the same day.

“We actually have identified the first suspect. We’re trying to get a second person identified with the vehicle,” he said.

The first suspect is believed to be a 17-year-old Romanian national with a Houston address.

Investigators reported this as one of several incidents suspected in Johnson City during the past three months.

“Blanco, there had been six or seven skimmers put in (over the past three months) but no surveillance or no way of knowing who might have done it,” Holland said.

He cautioned card users to look for anything out of ordinary or that seems to be attached to a device to avoid becoming a victim.

“These readers are inconspicuous, and you really can’t always tell,” Holland said. “You put your card in there, and it reads all your information.”

To offer tips or information about the suspects, call the Johnson City Police Department at (830) 868-3189. Tips can also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-756-8477 or its website hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

connie@thepicayune.com