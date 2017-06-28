Llano County Jail bookings for the period of June 20-26, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 20-26, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brenda Sue Barnes, 53, of Bertram was arrested June 25 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Lauren Emily Benavides, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 20 by LCSO on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Joanna Lynn Bennett, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 24 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Robert William Bethune, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 24 by LCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Jenny Jo Cambiano, 26, of Llano was arrested June 21 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) on charges of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting an $11,000 bond.

John Michael Cardullo, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by LCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Robin Dale Cook, 55, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by LPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance and on a violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Kari Lea Etheridge, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by LCSO on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Shawn Lee Everett, 49, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Enrique Gonzalez, 28, was arrested June 21 by LPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Amber Ruth Gray, 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by LCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Pamela Rhea Harbin, 46, of Lampasas was arrested June 26 by LCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by LCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested June 25 by LCSO on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Walter Irvin Luerson, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Reed Penny, 30, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by LCSO on a commitment order-theft of material. No bond or release information was available.

Trevor James Pollard, 24, of Leander was arrested June 20 by LCSO on charges of assault and driving while license is invalid and on a failure to appear and a violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Tristan Zefrin Sabrsula, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 22 by LCSO for a duty on striking. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Carlos Wayne Schaeffer, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 25 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Nathan Cole Smith, 40, of New Caney was arrested June 20 by LCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Koehler D. Anlandingham, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by LCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid and speeding. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Larry Dean Welch, 60, of Llano was arrested June 23 by LCSO on a commitment order-motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. He was released June 25 per commitment.

Cody Joseph Wells, 20, of Valley Springs was arrested June 21 by LCSO on charges of unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Roger Holt Williams Jr., 45, of Tow was arrested June 25 by LCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Carter Dale Wisdom, 18, of Cherokee was arrested June 21 by LPD on a charge of driving under the influence-minor. He was released the same day on a promise to appear.