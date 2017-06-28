Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of June 21-27, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 21-27, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Federico Castelan-Jaimes, 38, of Pflugerville was arrested June 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Mary Alison Duran, 28, of Kingsland was arrested June 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Luis Miguel Escajeda, 27, of Austin was arrested June 21 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on charges of failure to identify, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. He was released the following day on a $1,500 bond.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Nestor Fajardo-Guerrero, 25, of Spicewood was arrested June 21 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and an immigration detainer. He was released June 26 to ICE.

John Elijah Fite II, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released June 23 after posting a $15,000 bond.

Enrique Roa Flores, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Juan Hernandez Contreras, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by GSPD on a charge of driving under the influence-minor. No bond or release information was available.

Darrin Dean Holder, 55, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dilan Javier Moicias Rodriquez, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by GSPD on a charge of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Randal Bryan Petty Jr., 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 21 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mauricio Rodriguez, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BCSO on charges of speeding, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Texas resident driving with out-of-state license, following too closely, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Mauricio Rodriguez, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released June 27 to ICE.

Stacey Wayne Stone, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 21 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released June 23 after paying a fine.

Dylan Tyler Mark Bradbury, 19, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 22 by MFPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Joshua Michael Burns, 24, of Bertram was arrested June 22 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates and driving vehicle in an unsafe condition. He was released June 27 after posting a $10,500 bond.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 22, of Bertram was arrested June 22 by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Jessica Marissa Marvin, 25, of Austin was arrested June 22 by BCSO on a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jacobo Ochoa Avalos, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 22 by GSPD on a charge of aggravated assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Scott Rogers, 21, of Llano was arrested June 22 by BCSO on a motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22 by BCSO for a sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.

Barry Alan Swahn, 56, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 22 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Bird, 51, of Bertram was arrested June 23 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates and open container-driver. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Hernando Quin Freeman, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Adam Christianson Freng, 20, of Austin was arrested June 23 by DPS on a charge of false identification/driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

James Russell Graves, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BCSO on a charge of assault on a family/household member. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Melissa Sanchez Monzon, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23 by MFPD on a charge of fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Jeremiah Pilley, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BPD on charges of theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Christopher Thomas Urban, 36, of Austin was arrested June 23 by an out-of-county agency for engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

Michele Weems, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BCSO for intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Frank Henry Bell-Kelly, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24 by BPD on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Dylan Hurschel Dycus, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 24 by DPS on charges of a prohibited weapon-knuckles and possession of more than one valid ID. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Tanya Marie Fraden, 60, of Llano was arrested June 24 by TPWD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 54, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 24 by BPD on charges of displaying expired license plates/registration and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 24 by BPD on charges of a prohibited weapon-knuckles and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Bobbi McShan Moran, 45, of Austin was arrested June 24 by MFPD on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 24 by MFPD on a charge of criminal trespass and a capias pro fine-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Vicente Cuenca-Arrogo, 28, of Marshall was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Israel Abelardo Delgado, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Santiago Garcia, 35, was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Justin Baker Haile, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by BPD on a charge of possession of controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Fernando Maradel-Lobo, 19, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Alejandro Martinez-Banda, 19, of Round Rock was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Pamela Ann McCall, 57, of Rockport was arrested June 25 by DPS on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and an open container in a motor vehicle. She was released June 27 after posting a $9,500 bond.

Ruben Medina-Delgadillo, 48, of Austin was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Martin Patricio-Gomez, 36, of Elgin was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Nelly Perez-Gutierrez, 26, of Leander was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Rafael Rojo-Ruiz, 44, of Austin was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Shane Nolan Taylor, 37, of Gatesville was arrested June 25 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $9,000 bond.

Gelbert Vallejos-Zamora, 23, of Austin was arrested June 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ronald Wayne Brown, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Tanner Neal Dunn, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by GSPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Barbara Lee Haley, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BCSO for an insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $65,000 bond.

Autumn Nicole Lockhart, 21, of San Marcos was arrested June 26 by BCSO for an insufficient bond-possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Brendan Allen Miner, 39, of Austin was arrested June 26 by BCSO for an insufficient bond-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Christopher Lynn Proctor, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Deborah Lynn Rodgers, 24, of Georgetown was arrested June 26 by BCSO on a failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Lindsey Jo Walker, 26, of Buckholts was arrested June 26 by BCSO on a failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

John Michael Cardullo, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 27 by LCSO on a capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

John Lee Champion, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by BCSO on a violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Elizabeth Farwell, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested June 27 by DPS on a failure to appear-prostitution and a failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Georgina Fernandez, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by BCSO on a charge of criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Mario Osorio-Jaimes, 24, was arrested June 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Kimbro Stiles, 47, of Bertram was arrested June 27 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Veronica Lynn Villanueva, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 27 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Gabriel Christopher Williams, 22, of Elgin was arrested June 27 by BCSO on an indictment-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.