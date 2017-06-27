Burnet woman gets 10 years in prison for intoxication assault in 2016

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A state district judge sentenced a Burnet woman to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to striking a man with her vehicle while he was walking down Texas 29, according to court documents.

On June 23, 33rd/424th Judicial District Judge Evan Stubbs sentenced Michele Lee Weems, 35, in his Burnet courtroom. She entered the plea on June 12, according to court records.

Weems was accused of colliding with a pedestrian, 39-year-old Robby Stockwell, at about 7:30 p.m. June 13, 2016, as he was walking westbound along the 2200 block of the highway, according to a Burnet police report.

She was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet pickup on the outside lane when she collided with Stockwell and knocked him into the bar ditch.

Burnet police reported that she showed signs of “impairment” at the time of the incident.

The victim underwent multiple surgeries at University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin due to life-threatening injuries.

At the time of her initial arrest, Weems faced charges of felony intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury; and aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury. She also had warrants out for possession of a controlled substance.

The court dismissed the aggravated assault charge after her guilty plea on the intoxication assault charge, court records show.

She remains in the Burnet County Jail awaiting transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional facility.

editor@thepicayune.com