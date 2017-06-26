Two women killed in rollover on US 281 south of Burnet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Two women died after a one-vehicle rollover on a rain-slicked U.S. 281 on June 24 just south of the Burnet city limits, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

The accident happened at 2:01 p.m. on the highway one mile south of town.

DPS reported “wet” road conditions at the time of the crash.

Lila Ann Acosta, 34, of El Paso was traveling south on U.S. 281 in a 2012 Hyundai with one passenger, Audrey Marie Regnold, 31, of Marble Falls.

The car “passed a vehicle in the outside lane, moved east into the inside lane, lost control and spun in a counter-clockwise direction,” according to the report. “The vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic and rolled onto its right and top into a fence.”

Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon pronounced Regnold dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m.

An ambulance crew transported Acosta to Seton Highland Lakes, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Robert Harding.

editor@thepicayune.com