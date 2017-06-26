Therese Claret Simmons, 60, of Sunrise Beach Village died June 25, 2017

Therese Claret Simmons, 60, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, formerly of Austin, passed away June 25, 2017. She was born to John Curry and Adele (Gomez) Mears on Nov. 17, 1956, in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Therese graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia. She enlisted and proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Pentagon. Following an honorable discharge, she graduated with an associate’s degree in electronics from Lord Fairfax Community College and worked for high-tech companies such as IBM.

She married James R. Simmons on Sept. 17, 1994, in Austin and moved to Sunrise Beach Village in 2002. Therese was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Marble Falls, the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and the Daughters of the American Revolution Uplift Chapter. She also enjoyed the Christian Women’s Job Corps, belonged to numerous Bible studies, and was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #1118. She volunteered countless hours to the Republican Party and attended many Republican State Conventions.

After Therese was diagnosed with cancer in 2001, she began her Sparky Dog Campaign. Her movement donated hundreds of stuffed dogs to newly diagnosed cancer patients who kept the gifts as companions through chemo, radiation, and other difficult times only experienced by cancer fighters. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, James R. Simmons of Sunrise Beach Village; son, Mark Simmons and wife Lana of Conover, North Carolina; daughter, Lori Schultz, of North Carolina; sisters Becci Mears of Sunrise Beach Village, and Juanita Herrera and husband Estuardo of Peachtree City, Georgia; nephews, Jonathan and Christopher Herrera; great-nieces, Izabella and Selina Herrera; great-nephew, Elias Herrera; and grandchildren, Sheldon, Larissa, and Lane.

In addition to her mother and father, Therese was preceded in death by her sister Yvonne Mears Anderson.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. June 28 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Brantley celebrating. The Highland Lakes Honor Guard will do the military honors.

Cremation and service arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Her loved ones want to express their sincere gratitude to the Oncology Department at the Temple Veteran’s Hospital, drivers for Vet Ride, Hill Country Memorial Hospice, and registered nurse Anne Minnix.