Nancy Chesher Vollmar, 72, of The Woodlands died June 19, 2017

Nancy Chesher Vollmar was born May 17, 1945, in Hinton, West Virginia, and passed away in The Woodlands, Texas, on June 19, 2017, at the age of 72.

Nancy was raised in San Antonio and later moved to Houston to raise her children. She graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio in 1963. She then went on to Kilgore College as a Kilgore Rangerette under the instruction of the legendary Miss Gussie Nell Davis, the Rangerettes’ first director. She also received her associate’s degree at Kilgore.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always liked a good celebration. Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening and craft projects.

Nancy taught her girls the importance and discipline of attending church and being serious about their education.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Walton Chesher; husband, James Vollmar; daughter Christy Avery; and and niece Cynthia Chesher.

She is survived by her mother, Anna Mae Knapp Chesher of Buchanan Dam; daughters Keatha Brown and husband Shannon of Houston and Marliese Stripling and husband James of Montgomery; brother, Jackie Chesher and wife Joyce of Mineral Wells; grandchildren, Clayton Bird, Dalton Stripling, Zachary Brown, Jeremy Brown, Emily Stripling, Ashley Crouch, and Austin Stripling; great-grandchildren, Sarah Crouch, Samarah Crouch, Randi Leigh Stripling, Keith Crouch, Tanner Stripling, Keithan Crouch, and Walker Stripling; and nieces Shawn Gutierrez and Lisa Kutas.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. June 26 at West Conroe Baptist Church with a celebration of life service following at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jay Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery. A short reception will be at the church in the Garden Room after the burial.

