Missing Marble Falls woman found in Chicago

Regina Lewis, 30, has been reported missing and was last seen June 19. The Marble Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding her.

Regina Lewis, 30, of Marble Falls, who was reported missing on June 19, was found June 22 in Chicago.

MARBLE FALLS — A Marble Falls woman reported missing June 19 was found in Chicago, according to the Marble Falls Police Department.

Regina Lewis, 30, went missing from her north Marble Falls home, though police did have reports of people seeing her June 20 trying to get a ride into Austin.

On June 22, MFPD confirmed that the Amtrak Police had located Lewis in Chicago and she was safe.

Marble Falls police didn’t have much more information other than Lewis was found and not in danger.

Police were concerned for Lewis’ safety after her roommate reported her missing because Lewis suffers from a medical condition.

The Amtrak Police provides police protection and service for Amtrak rail personnel, patrons, and passengers.

