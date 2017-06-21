Steven Lynn Ward, 60, of Buchanan Dam died June 12, 2017

Steven Lynn Ward, 60, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2017, in a local nursing home following a lengthy illness. He was born to Marion and Bobbie (Bull) Ward on Nov. 20, 1956, in Brady, Texas.

Steven graduated in 1975 from Brownwood High School, where he played football and was a member of the National Honor Society all four years.

Upon completion of high school, Steven lived in the Houston area, where he worked as a mechanic for a local airport. Steven owned and operated Micro Express, a computer repair business in Austin before moving to the Buchanan Dam area, where co-owned and operated AWC Signs with his father until 2011. He enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, chili cook-offs, and fishing.

Steven is survived by his sister Karen Ward of Buchanan Dam; nieces Steffany Engleman and husband Chris and Amanda Cox, all of Humble; and brothers-in-law Henry Stewart of Brownwood and Rick Cox and wife Susan of Liberty Hill.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Deborah Cox Sloane and Belinda Stewart.

A celebration of Steven’s life is 10 a.m. July 1 at Bangs Cemetery in Bangs. His cremains will be scattered. A gathering will follow at Underwood’s Cafeteria in Brownwood at about 11 a.m.

Memorials may be given in Steven’s name to the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 825, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.