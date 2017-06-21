Marble Falls Seventh Street repairs to take about two months

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Marble Falls street department crews will begin work on Seventh Street on June 26. The work will stretch from U.S. 281 to Avenue J and include resurfacing. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

MARBLE FALLS —  A Marble Falls street is getting a major upgrade, but it means drivers will face some inconvenience for a little more than two months. On June 26, city of Marble Falls street department crews will begin repairing Seventh Street from U.S. 281 to Avenue J.

“We’re going to take the road up and resurface it as well as check the base,” said Chad Smith, the street department superintendent. “It’s basically a new road.”

He said it will take about 45 days to complete the work.

The crews will keep the road open as much as possible, though Smith said that, later in the project, they might have to close the road at times for work. He added that all streets have a life span, and Seventh Street was on the project list for this year.

It’s one of the projects Marble Falls is tackling to improve the infrastructure, city officials said.

Go to marblefallstx.gov for more information.

