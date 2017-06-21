Authorities investigate body found outside Spicewood home

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

SPICEWOOD — Travis County authorities are trying to determine how a man’s body ended up outside a Spicewood home June 21 and who might have had contact with him in the hours leading up to his death.

The discovery in the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of Bee Creek Drive was reported at 8:53 a.m. by a neighbor of the residence, located off Texas 71 in southwest Travis County.

“The investigation is in its early stages. Right now, the cause and manner of death is undetermined,” said Kristen Dark, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “Based on evidence at the scene collected so far, we have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.”

The body — believed to be that of a white male — was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“Our detectives are currently determining if he had any relation to the people at the residence,” Dark said. “We’re interviewing whether or not people interacted with him and seeking information about the hours leading up to his death.”

