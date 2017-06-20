Marble Falls ISD’s risk management program a safety success

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A successful risk management program earned Marble Falls Independent School District a refund from the Public Workers’ Compensation Program board of directors for the 10th year in a row.

Walker Trudeau of Edwards Risk Management in Marble Falls presented a $14,330.79 check to MFISD on June 13.

MFISD, working with Edwards Risk Management, has designed programs to protect the staff, students, and other district patrons while caring for those who might get injured on the job.

“Marble Falls Health and Wellness program, working with Edwards Risk Management, produced a workers’ compensation refund for the district,” said Jeff Gasaway, MFISD assistant superintendent of administrative services. “It’s a credit to our maintenance, food service, transportation, and campus staffs who work hard to maintain a healthy and safe environment for all Marble Falls ISD employees.”

That attention to care helps lower workers’ compensation costs, which can lead to Public Workers’ Compensation Program refunds.

The district, working with the Public Workers’ Compensation Program and Edwards Risk Management, continues to invest in resources that help injured workers get medical attention when needed. The resources also provide for the prevention of claims through loss control training, online education, and personal protective equipment.

The partnership between MFISD and Public Workers’ Compensation Program members has proven successful by keeping employees and money in the classroom while providing more predictable and stable long-term cost, officials said.

Public Workers’ Compensation Program loss prevention resources provide MFISD employees onsite training, an online safety video library, “Zero Hour” safety briefings, slip-resistant shoes and boots for all auxiliary employees, safety incentive awards, and a wellness program designed to promote and encourage all district employees and their families in healthy behaviors.

In addition, essential dollars have been designated annually to help protect staff, students, and residents by providing money for emergency management consultation, safety and security audits, and StayALERT, an anonymous student safety hotline.

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com