Highland Lakes Legacy Fund accepting grant applications from nonprofits

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Area nonprofits looking for a financial boost should consider applying for a Highland Lakes Legacy Fund grant.

The fund is taking grant applications through Aug. 25 from nonprofits operating in Highland Lakes communities.

The grants will be awarded in October.

The Legacy Fund’s Community Endowment was established in 2005 to provide grant assistance to area nonprofit organizations. It consists of funds earned through the endowment as well as money contributed by donors and raised through community events.

The Legacy Community Endowment Fund has provided more than $180,000 to area nonprofit organizations. Any 501(c)(3) organization providing services in the Highland Lakes may apply, although grants will not be awarded to religious organizations for religious purposes, political organizations, events or fundraisers as well as other funders and individuals.

Officials said organizations may seek funds for a particular project or ongoing operations with a maximum request of $10,000.

Application forms are available for projects or operations. Go to highlandlakeslegacyfund.org for more information or to submit an application.

editor@thepicayune.com