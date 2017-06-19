Hayley Marie Stone, 15, of Kingsland died June 12, 2017

Hayley Marie Stone passed away June 12, 2017, in San Antonio at the age of 15. She was born April 22, 2002, in Llano to Brian Stone and Tina Mangum.

Hayley lived in Kingsland and attended Llano High School. She worked as a hostess for Tamale King and attended Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland and Journey Fellowship in Llano. Her interests included piano, french horn, flute, and more. She was very musically talented.

Hayley was a bright and beautiful young woman. Her passion and talents excelled in music and her love for her friends that she showed daily. She brightened up the room when she walked in. She made an impression on the lives of everyone who knew her. Hayley was a gift to all who knew her. She now has peace and love in heaven with her God, her dad, grandad, and family.

Hayley is survived by her mother, Tina Mangum; brothers, Kaden Mangum and David Rivera; aunts, Stacey Mangum Oliver and husband Cody and Angela Simien and husband Joel; grandmothers, Ann Mangum and Rosemary Stone; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. June 20 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with Sam Garza and Pastor Robert Billingslea officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Cody Oliver, Joel Simien, Patrick Hazel, Clayton McCowan, Robbie Caropepe, and Chris Howell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hayley Stone Memorial Fund at Llano National Bank, 1001 Ford St., Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.