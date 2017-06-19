Gerdina Kamst Myers, 86, died June 17, 2017

Gerdina Kamst Myers entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2017, at the age of 86.

Born in Holland, the youngest of 12 children, she survived the Nazi occupation and married an American soldier and the love of her life. Gerdina and Maynard Myers’ union of 61 years produced Ollie Ann Pool and Frances Myers Scott as well as three grandchildren, Hillary Pool Lidell, Haley Pool, and Hanna Pool De Faria, and three great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.

Diny was a character of many talents: She spoke seven languages, worked in several different fields, and had a sharp tongue and a quick wit. She was famous for her parties, entertaining, cooking, gardening, and family life.

She was loved by friends and family alike. She will be truly missed.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. June 21 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 9 a.m. June 22 at the funeral home with interment at noon in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.