Frankie ‘Joe’ Streun, 82, of Burnet died June 17, 2017

Frankie “Joe” Streun, 82, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 17, 2107. He was born to Steve and Irene Streun on Oct. 16, 1934, in Mountain View, Oklahoma.

Joe was blessed with a loving family. He married Frances Christopher on April 9, 1960. They resided for 30 years in Midland, where he was a custom building contractor before retiring to Burnet.

He served as a deacon in the Baptist church for 50 years, most recently at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church.

He served as a sergeant in the Fourth Armored Division of the Army and was recognized for his outstanding service.

He left to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 57 years, Fran Streun; two daughters, Gina Revay of Burnet and Tonya Garza and husband Joel of Midland; two granddaughters, Jessica and Tiffany Revay; one grandson, Caleb Garza; brothers Charles Streun and wife Geree of Plano, the Rev. Mac Streun and wife Dorcas of Cleveland, Tennessee, Sam Streun and wife Beverly of Mineral Wells, and Donnie Streun and wife Judy of Glen Rose; and sister Mary Kirk of Waxahachie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Irene Streun; brothers Johnny Streun, Russell Streun, and Jim Streun; and sisters Frances McKinney and Ruth Wallace.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. June 21 at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Leftwich officiating.

The family gratefully declines flowers and requests donations in memory of Joe Streun be made to Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church, P.O. Box 966, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609, or a charity of your choice.