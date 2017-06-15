Woman fighting for her life after collision between church van, truck on US 281

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — A Fredericksburg woman continues fighting for her life after a head-on collision on U.S. 281 involving a church van she was driving back from a faith-based camp.

Jenny Loza was transporting seven youths at about noon June 9 between Burnet and Lampasas when a pickup truck “crossed over” into oncoming traffic and collided with the van, according to the Rev. Tommy Russell of First Baptist Church of Fredericksburg. Loza and the students are from the church.

Russell did not attend the trip; however, he received reports from witnesses at the scene.

Loza, is the wife of the church’s youth minister, Austin Loza, who was driving a 25-passenger bus ahead of the van. Both church vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 281.

“She was taken to a hospital in Round Rock,” Russell said. “Currently, she is in ICU and sedated. She has numerous injuries, including massive head trauma.”

He added that the van passengers were taken to area hospitals and treated and released with minor injuries, including one patient with a broken wrist.

The group was on its way back to Fredericksburg from the Latham Springs Baptist Encampment near Waco.

A Dodge pickup traveling northbound is believed to have traveled across a double-yellow line.

“The first vehicle was able to swerve and miss (the pickup), and the second vehicle was not,” Russell said.

The community has demonstrated an outpouring of support for Loza and her husband, both members of the church for two years.

“She’s part of our worship team. She has the voice of an angel,” Russell said. “She’s been on several mission trips with our church already with our youth.

“People are dropping off donations at the church and offering any support they can,” he added. “We have people reaching out from Lampasas to Burnet.”

The latest reports from her medical care team at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center indicate Loza’s condition has made progress.

“She has shown improvement already. The swelling has gone down in her brain,” Russell said. “We’re asking everyone to keep praying, praying for a miracle.”

Loved ones have established an online account for Loza through which the public can donate to help defray the cost of her family’s expenses.

