Rep. Williams’ staff member injured in Virginia shooting; gunman is identified

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — A member of Rep. Roger Williams’ staff was among the injured when a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning during a congressional team baseball practice. Williams (R-Austin) was at the practice but wasn’t hurt by the gunfire, according to his office.

“Congressman Williams was not shot; however, a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention,” according to a statement from Williams’ office.

Several people were apparently shot in the incident that happened at about 7 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) June 14 during a Republican baseball team practice.

Williams identified Zack Barth, his office’s legislative correspondent, as one of the victims in the shooting.

Among the confirmed injured is U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-New Orleans), the House majority whip. As a member of the congressional leadership, Scalise had a Capitol Police security detachment assigned to him. According to reports, the Capitol Police returned fire on the gunman.

Authorities identified the gunman as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. According to President Donald Trump in an address from the White House, the suspect has died.

According to Williams’ office, the Republican baseball team regularly practices at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria starting at about 6:30 a.m. Williams has served as the team’s coach since he joined Congress in 2013. He represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, which stretches from Austin to Fort Worth and includes Burnet County.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown reported that five people were transported to local hospitals, including the suspect. The police had not identified the victims or the gunmen as of 8 a.m.

“Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts (and) in your prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Williams stated via his Tweeter account.

editor@thepicayune.com