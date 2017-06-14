Llano County Jail bookings for the period of June 6-12, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 6-12, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Todd Adley, 46, of Leander was arrested June 11 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Robert Ty Anderson, 27, of Spicewood was arrested June 8 by LCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Robin Dale Cook, 55, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by LCSO on charges of assault of a family/household member, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and criminal mischief and for violation of a bond/protective order. He was released the same day after posting a $13,000 bond.

Marshall Garth Denniston, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by LCSO for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Dykstra, 39, of Kingsland was arrested June 6 by LCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 38, of Llano was arrested June 7 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) on charges of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Anthony Kyle Frisbee, 33, of Fort Worth was arrested June 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 33, of Austin was arrested June 9 by LCSO for bond forfeiture-unlawfully carrying a weapon, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana, and bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

James Harper, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by LCSO on a charge of displaying wrong/altered/obscured license plates. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Cameron Thomas Hodge, 28, of Austin was arrested June 9 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Cesar Jorge Leija, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 6 by LCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Andres Ramirez Lozano, 41, of Kingsland was arrested June 10 by LCSO on a charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

John Paul Myers, 38, of Llano was arrested June 8 by LCSO for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Dallas Wayne Smith, 24, of Calliham was arrested June 6 by LCSO on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a hunting provision violation, and failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Donald Lester Smith, 64, of Kingsland was arrested June 7 by LCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Justin Michael Vinton, 24, of Bryan was arrested June 11 by LCSO on a charge of no valid driver’s license in possession and violation of a promise to appear. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Lisa Kae Walker, 31, of Kingsland was arrested June 9 by LCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Alan Keith Wallace, 26, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by LCSO on a motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christina Winters, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 11 by LCSO on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger and insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Richard Winters, 44, of Kingsland was arrested June 8 by LCSO on a charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and insufficient bond-abandoning/endangering a child and insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Tanner Yantis, 25, of Kingsland was arrested June 6 by LCSO on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Kelly Lane Zabel, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by LCSO on charges of wrong/fictional/altered/obscured vehicle plates and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.