Granite Shoals man accused of sexually abusing teen girl

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

GRANITE SHOALS — A Granite Shoals man faces several charges related to allegations he molested a teenage girl over a four-month period, according to a Granite Shoals Police Department report.

Jackie Lee Lett, 47, was charged June 12 with 16 counts of sexual assault of a child, all second-degree felonies, according to Burnet County Jail records.

Granite Shoals police are in charge of the investigation with the assistance of the 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The type of charge reflects that the accuser was either 15 or 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

“Our department was contacted by (Child Protective Services),” Granite Shoals Sgt. Chris Decker said. “A forensic interview was conducted, which identified a suspect and charges associated with the information gathered.”

Agencies involved with the case include the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Decker said. “Any additional information could lead to further charges.”

Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison with a conviction.

As of June 14, Lett remained in custody with bonds totaling $800,000.

