Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of June 7-13, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 7-13, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hannah Buchanan, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Hunter Wayne Carver, 20, of Lampasas was arrested June 7 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on a motion to revoke-probation of a controlled substance. He was released June 13 to an outside agency.

Charles Frances Edwards IV, 22, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 7 by LPSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, and criminal mischief and on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Arturo Espino-Martinez, 23, of Austin was arrested June 7 by LPSO on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and no driver’s license and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Fortner, 29, of Lampasas was arrested June 7 on a bond revocation-drug possession. No bond or release information was available.

Octavio Carlos Garcia, 29, of Killeen was arrested June 7 by LPSO on a motion to revoke-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Brittany Paige Gore, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 7 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a capias pro fine-disregarding a flashing red light. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Paul Edward Handricken, 22, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was arrested June 7 by LPSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released June 13 to an outside agency.

Yolanda Bustos-Chipres, 36, of Austin was arrested June 8 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. She was released the same day to ICE.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Jared L. James, 20, of Llano was arrested June 8 by BCSO for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Lopez-Morales, 32, of Austin was arrested June 8 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Brandon Lee Roemer, 38, of Round Rock was arrested June 8 by BCSO for SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Jimmie Lee Zurovetz Jr., 42, of Granger was arrested June 8 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released June 14 after posting a $12,500 bond.

Billy Dean Burnett III, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Lorraine Anna Cortez, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10 by MFPD on an indictment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Austin Cole Long, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of racing on the highway and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Richard Gene Ray, 52, of Bertram was arrested June 10 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of criminal neglect and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Krissy Love Swearingen, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 10 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Vinson Thomas III, 26, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 10 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jordon Lawren Townsend, 24, of Kingsland was arrested June 10 by GSPD on charges of racing on the highway and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Ryan Davis Williams, 25, of Spicewood was arrested June 10 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Eugenio Adame-Sanchez, 32, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ruben Camacho-Aguilar, 42, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Olvin Flores-Valenzuela, 36, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Noe Garcia-Cabanet, 35, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christie Jo Jackson, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 11 by BPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $12,500 bond.

Jacob Ryan Manicom, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sorel Renteria-Sanchez, 45, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jonathan Jahazi Rivas-Ortiz, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 11 by GSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Eutimio Sierra-Jaimes, 33, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Lana J. Swiggum, 55, of Lometa was arrested June 11 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Pedro Victoriano Tiu, 43, was arrested June 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jason Blake Copeland, 43, of Pflugerville was arrested June 12 by BCSO on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. He was released June 14 after posting a $6,500 bond.

Bernard Eldridge, 44, of Round Rock was arrested June 12 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a failure to appear-child support. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 35, of Kingsland was arrested June 12 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid and on a failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Casey Lee Kilpatrick, 41, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by MFPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and theft of property and on a bond revocation-theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Heather Dawn Kilpatrick, 40, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond

Jackie Lee Lett, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12 by GSPD on charges of sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Gene Ray, 52, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by BCSO for child support. No bond or release information was available.

Joey Dewayne Allen Jr., 32, of Bertram was arrested June 13 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Ronald Bagley, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 13 by LPSO on a motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Dustin Wayne Beard, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and fictitious license plates/registration/safety inspection. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Clarence Michael Biddy, 36, of Lampasas was arrested June 13 by LPSO on a warrant-possession of a controlled substance and for bond revocations-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, forgery, and possession of controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Clint Wendell Bilbrey, 36, of New Braunfels was arrested June 13 by BCSO on a charge of trafficking of persons-continuous. No bond or release information was available.

Reyna Marie Collazo, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by MFPD on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Easterling, 33, of New Braunfels was arrested June 13 by BCSO on charges of indecency with a child. No bond or release information was available.

Vance Henry Helzer, 22, of Kempner was arrested June 13 by LPSO on a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rory Steven Henry, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,300 bond.

Michelle Allen Kass, 50, of Wallisville was arrested June 13 by GSPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Matthew Kephart, 42, of Nolanville was arrested June 13 by LPSO on a warrant-aggravated assault against a public servant, a parole violation, and charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Anthony Lato, 32, of Bertram was arrested June 13 by BPD on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released the following day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Jamont Kinyate Pride, 38, of Houston was arrested June 13 by BCSO on charges of credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Reyna Marie Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BCSO on a capias pro fine-speeding and a capias pro fine-no driver’s license. She was released the following day after paying a fine.

Russell Washington Rushing, 41, of The Colony was arrested June 13 by LPSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and on a motion to adjudicate guilt-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Courtney Alaine Tolliver, 22, of Troy was arrested June 13 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.