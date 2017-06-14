Authorities investigate ‘domestic disturbance’ shooting in Tow

STAFF REPORTS

TOW — A woman’s condition is improving after she suffered a gunshot wound June 13 during a “domestic disturbance” involving her husband.

The incident was reported at 1:11 a.m. in the 300 block of Madison Ave. in Tow.

“We’re sifting through the evidence, gathering evidence, doing interviews, and trying to piece together what happened,” Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn said.

According to a statement by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, “the female was flown by helicopter to an area hospital (and is) suffering from a single gunshot wound.”

The man and woman are believed to be in their late 50s or early 60s.

Texas Rangers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

