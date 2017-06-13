Jerry Keith Alexander, 82, of Tow died June 9, 2017

Jerry Keith Alexander, 82, passed peacefully from this life June 9, 2017, at his home in Tow surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy illness.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Roxie; sons, Brian Alexander and wife Christie and Gary Johnson and wife Sonya; daughters, Michelle Meadows and fiancé Garry Adams and Sheila Carr and husband Ray; brothers Max and Monty Alexander; grandchildren Jennifer, Shawna, Anna, Gary, Jordan, Travis, and Kelsey; nine great-grandchildren; and many other family members and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew; mother, Carmen; brother Larry; and grandson Keith.

Born in Llano and raised in Tow, the son of Andrew and Carmen Alexander was a longtime resident of Tow. In his early years, Jerry would help at the family’s business, Alexander Boat Dock on Lake Buchanan. After graduating from Llano High School in 1952, he attended Durham Business College and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, proudly serving his country in Taiwan for four years as an air pax specialist in charge of the airbase cargo.

He moved to Odessa in 1962 to work in the oil industry from which he retired in 1991. Jerry met his wife, Roxie, in 1970, and they were married in 1971 in San Antonio. This union brought together his children and her children into a blended, loving family.

In 1996, Jerry returned to his beloved Lake Buchanan and served as the Tow Volunteer Fire Department chief for many years. He enjoyed many years living on the lake in Tow, fishing, hunting, and serving the community.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at First Baptist Church of Tow with the Rev. Dan Teed and the Rev. Mark Nygard officiating. A private burial will be held in Tow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.