Highway project workshops give residents direct route to TxDOT, CAPCOG

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

KINGSLAND — Many people have concerns about highways and transportation issues and wonder why the Texas Department of Transportation “doesn’t do this” or what state officials are up to. TxDOT and the Capital Area Council of Governments are basically giving Llano and Blanco counties a chance to ask those questions during two upcoming workshops.

“In both sessions, we’re presenting projects TxDOT has recently completed in the counties and projects TxDOT is planning or considering,” said Julie Montgomery, CAPCOG regional planner.

Up first is a Llano County workshop/open house on Tuesday, June 13, at the Kingsland Convention and Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland.

The Blanco County workshop/open house is Thursday, June 22, at the Johnson City Library, 501 Nugent St. in Johnson City.

The come-and-go events are 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Montgomery said the open houses give TxDOT and CAPCOG officials feedback on projects the state has already completed as well as input on future projects from residents. Officials will have maps of completed projects and some in the works.

TxDOT already has some projects planned for both counties, some of which are well along in the planning process, while others are much further down the pipe.

“We want to hear from people what they think the priorities (for highway projects) should be,” Montgomery added. “We also want to hear about unmet transportation needs.”

She pointed out that residents and people who utilize local roadways might have knowledge about problems or transportation issues that state planners and even local leaders are not aware of.

“We want to tap into the local knowledge,” Montgomery added.

