FirstCapital Bank acquires former Marble Falls NorthStar branch

MIDLAND — FirstCapital Bank of Texas has signed a definitive agreement with Independent Bank to acquire Independent Bank’s branch in Marble Falls.

The Marble Falls branch was formerly owned by NorthStar Bank. The Midland-based FirstCapital Bank plans to complete the branch acquisition by Sept. 1.

“As a community bank, we value the communities we serve,” FirstCapital Bank CEO Brad Burgess said. “We are excited to add the Marble Falls branch and its employees to our FCB family and look forward to continuing our work with the Marble Falls community. The branch acquisition will allow FCB and the new Marble Falls branch to join forces with our Horseshoe Bay branch in meeting the financial needs of the Hill Country region. The planning stages of the transition process are in full effect to ensure a smooth changeover for all customers involved.”

The agreement between the two banks states that the Marble Falls branch, 507 RR 2147, will remain open and continue to operate as Independent Bank until the acquisition is completed and will then operate as a branch of FirstCapital Bank going forward. All current staff members will remain employed.

For more information about the acquisition or customer inquiries, visit FCBTexas.com or call (844) 322-8392.